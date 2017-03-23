Paradise Valley resident opens creative work space facility for businesses

Workuity, a company that provides workspaces for businesses in-need of an office without the hassle of a long-term lease, has announced the opening of its Phoenix space in March 2017.
The 18,500-square foot class-A office space is located on 24th Street and Camelback, and will office nearly 250 people, according to a press release.
Workuity was built on the premise that professionals, entrepreneurs, start-ups and other individuals should have access to the same creative work environments that companies like Google provide to its workers.
Designed with a hospitality flair, the floor plan and interior will offer a range of secure and private work areas and a layout that promotes networking and collaboration. Features include, more than 4,000 square feet of lounge/café space, 60 co-working desks, 45 private offices and presentation/event space for up to 350, the release stated.
“Workuity was designed to bring together top-notch office design and hospitality quality service, in a connective environment to our members,” said founder and CEO Daniel Kite, in the press release. “Our modern design, warm colors, and unique floor plans provide small companies and individuals with offices and amenities typically found at few companies like Google or Facebook.”
Workuity’s flagship facility has been designed with the assistance of Phoenix’s Bar Napkin Productions, a design leader in the hotel, restaurant, and movie theater industries, where they led the branding and design efforts at Camelview Harkins Theaters in Scottsdale.
Bar Napkin was a natural choice to design Workuity, as Mr. Kite’s family and investor’s hold a controlling interest in the Marcus Corporation which operates hotels, resorts and the nation’s fourth largest movie theater chain, the release stated.
Workuity’s convenient month-to-month memberships range from $50, for a junior membership, to $4,600, for a group office that can accommodate 12 team members. The short-term leasing options allow growing companies to expand their offices as needed, while at the same time eliminating the hassles of managing an office.
All Workuity memberships include conference room access, open workspaces, internet, business lounge and café, private breakout rooms, event space, onsite fitness center and a small movie theater – all free of charge to members, the release stated.
For more information visit www.workuity.com.